MB contractor turns old Christmas trees into FREE mulch

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – What happens to all of those Christmas trees after the holiday season passes? For one Myrtle Beach contractor, the answer is simple: mulch!

The contractor spent his Monday turning those old trees into piles of mulch for anyone who needs it in the Myrtle Beach area.

Bring your own container or pickup truck to the mulch pile on the Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension, west of U.S. 17 near Myrtle Waves Water Park.

The best part? It’s free!

