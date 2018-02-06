MB contractor turns old Christmas trees into FREE mulch

The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
What happens to all of those Christmas trees after the holiday season passes? For one Myrtle Beach contractor, the answer is simple: mulch!More >>
What happens to all of those Christmas trees after the holiday season passes? For one Myrtle Beach contractor, the answer is simple: mulch!More >>
A tsunami alert sent by the Accuweather app citing the National Weather Service Tuesday morning was a test alert – there is no tsunami alert in effect in Myrtle Beach, or any other city where the alert was sent out.More >>
A tsunami alert sent by the Accuweather app citing the National Weather Service Tuesday morning was a test alert – there is no tsunami alert in effect in Myrtle Beach, or any other city where the alert was sent out.More >>
One local security company says arming your home or business with security cameras is becoming more common as time goes on. Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision in Myrtle Beach said with new technology being made available to homeowners and business owners today, there are many different ways you can protect yourself. According to Weissman, there are different kinds of security.More >>
One local security company says arming your home or business with security cameras is becoming more common as time goes on. Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision in Myrtle Beach said with new technology being made available to homeowners and business owners today, there are many different ways you can protect yourself. According to Weissman, there are different kinds of security.More >>
More than 800 people are without power after a car crashed into a utility pole on Highway 544 near the intersection Highway 31, according to information from Horry Electric.More >>
More than 800 people are without power after a car crashed into a utility pole on Highway 544 near the intersection Highway 31, according to information from Horry Electric.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
The quake struck at 9:50 p.m. local time and caused the Marshal Hotel to collapse on Tuesday.More >>
The quake struck at 9:50 p.m. local time and caused the Marshal Hotel to collapse on Tuesday.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >>
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>