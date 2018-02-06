WMBF Investigates: Schools without SRO's - is it working?

A vehicle chase that started in the early-morning hours on Tuesday ended with the suspect's car crashing into a utility pole on S.C. 544, which led to more than 800 people losing power for a period of time.More >>
After Horry County police school resource officers were replaced in Horry County Schools in unincorporated areas of the county with a private security company, WMBF News looked into police reports and found HCPD is still being called to Horry County Schools.More >>
A new website built to be “inviting, interesting and informative” was launched by HTC Tuesday.More >>
The Horry County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to take part in a lawsuit against major drug corporations in the wake of the opioid epidemic.More >>
Neighbors hoping to rename a portion of Yaupon Drive are going to have to try again. On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted against renaming the street.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.More >>
