WATCH LIVE: Trial continues for woman accused of leaving newborn in dumpster

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -  The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumes Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The newborn baby was found in a white trash bag tied with knots outside the Island Green Apartments in Socastee on April 9, 2015. Shelby Harper Taylor was 23 years old at the time and a mother to a 16-month-old baby.

Taylor pleaded not guilty to an attempted homicide by child abuse charge and requested a trial.

The 14-panel jury was selected Monday and then pretrial motions began.  Scott Hixson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office's chief deputy, presented motions along with one witness and evidence.

