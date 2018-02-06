WATCH LIVE: Trial continues for woman accused of leaving newborn in dumpster

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumes Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

The newborn baby was found in a white trash bag tied with knots outside the Island Green Apartments in Socastee on April 9, 2015. Shelby Harper Taylor was 23 years old at the time and a mother to a 16-month-old baby.

Taylor pleaded not guilty to an attempted homicide by child abuse charge and requested a trial.

Related Story:

The 14-panel jury was selected Monday and then pretrial motions began. Scott Hixson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office's chief deputy, presented motions along with one witness and evidence.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.