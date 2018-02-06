Trial continues for woman accused of leaving newborn in dumpster

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The newborn baby was found in a white trash bag tied with knots outside the Island Green Apartments in Socastee on April 9, 2015. Shelby Harper Taylor was 23 years old at the time and a mother to a 16-month-old baby.

Taylor pleaded not guilty to an attempted homicide by child abuse charge and requested a trial.

Day two of the trial began with opening statements from the prosecuting and defense attorneys.

"Shelby Taylor is the one who formulated a plan to end the life of her baby," the attorney for the state said.

"Shelby Taylor has never been in trouble before, she doesn't use drugs," her defense attorney said during opening statements. "Why would something like this happen?"

The defense attorney continued: "We will have a medical expert testify in this trial to show you Shelby Taylor had Transient Postpartum Psychosis in this case - an extreme case of postpartum disorder."

After opening statements, the state showed jury pictures of the dumpster and trash bag Taylor's baby was found in. The first witness called was Raymond Price, a teenager who first found the baby.

Next, a veteran paramedic with Horry County Fire Rescue testified, saying, "I found the infant with the umbilical cord still attached, lots of food and common household trash around the babies face."

Paramedic Keith Draybick testified: "If a parent can no longer provide for that child they can bring that child to the firehouse and give that child to us without any questions we will take care of it and notify social services."

The state then played a 45-minute audio recording of Taylor's interview with a former Horry County Police detective when she turned herself in to police the day the baby was found and she was considered a person of interest.

The trial broke for lunch at about 1 p.m., at which time the judge disallowed online livestreaming for the remainder of the trial.

The 14-panel jury was selected Monday and then pretrial motions began. Scott Hixson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office's chief deputy, presented motions along with one witness and evidence.

