Test tsunami alert sent out by Accuweather app

Test tsunami alert sent out by Accuweather app

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
No, a tsunami is not about to hit Myrtle Beach. (Source: Jamie Arnold) No, a tsunami is not about to hit Myrtle Beach. (Source: Jamie Arnold)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A tsunami alert sent by the Accuweather app citing the National Weather Service Tuesday morning was a test alert – there is no tsunami alert in effect in Myrtle Beach, or any other city where the alert was sent out.

The Accuweather app sent out the alert at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, stating that a tsunami warning is in effect until 9:28 a.m. The alert cites the National Weather Service. The alert appears to have been sent out to app users across the country, with app users posting screenshots of tsunami warnings local to their areas.

Although the initial alert text makes no mention of it being a test, when users open up the alert, it states: "This message is for test purposes only....this is a test to determine transmission times involved in the dissemination of tsunami information..."

Some on social media are already comparing this morning's test alert to the missile alert mistakenly sent out to Hawaiian residents last month.

The false alert was not sent out by the WMBF First Alert Weather app, which is available for Android and iOS devices here.

