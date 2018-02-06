Police: Teens arrested after vehicle chase ends with car crashing into utility pole on S.C. 544

A vehicle chase that started in the early-morning hours on Tuesday ended with the suspect's car crashing into a utility pole on S.C. 544, which led to more than 800 people losing power for a period of time.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A preliminary inquiry is underway into allegations that funds were misappropriated at Florence Darlington Technical College, according South Carolina State Law Enforcement Spokesperson Thom Berry.More >>
What happens to all of those Christmas trees after the holiday season passes? For one Myrtle Beach contractor, the answer is simple: mulch!More >>
A tsunami alert sent by the Accuweather app citing the National Weather Service Tuesday morning was a test alert – there is no tsunami alert in effect in Myrtle Beach, or any other city where the alert was sent out.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
