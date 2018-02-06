Police: Teens arrested after vehicle chase ends with car crashing into utility pole on S.C. 544

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle chase that started in the early-morning hours on Tuesday ended with the suspect's car crashing into a utility pole on S.C. 544, which led to more than 800 people losing power for a period of time.

According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were advised of a car traveling at a high rate of speed that failed to stop for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on U.S. 501.

An officer clocked the car going about 90 mph on U.S. 501 near Academy Drive, the report stated. Police attempted to stop the driver, who reportedly accelerated to 110 mph before turning into Tanger Outlets and driving through the parking lot.

Eventually, the suspect turned east on U.S. 501 before heading south on S.C. 31, according the police report. Speeds reached about 115 mph.

"Suspect attempted to exit at Hwy 544 and lost control of the car, striking a light pole and fleeing from the car," the report stated.

Later, police were called to the Peachtree Lane area of Horry County after getting a complaint of two suspects stealing 99-cent drinks from a convenience store and running through a person's backyard.

The two suspects told the man they came from Spartanburg to a party and one of them had gotten into a fight, which caused the cuts on his face and forehead, the HCPD report stated.

Police chased the suspects on foot for a short time before taking the two into custody. One of them reportedly admitted to being the driver of the car involved in the chase, according to the report. Both requested EMS for injuries they sustained in the crash.

One of the suspects was identified as 19-year-old Christopher Brandon Michael, of Powder Springs, Ga., the report stated. The other was a 14-year-old juvenile.

Michael's charges were not listed as of 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle they were in was listed as stolen out of Cobb County, Georgia, the police report stated.

Power was restored Tuesday morning following the car crash, according to information from Horry Electric. S.C. 544 was closed in both directions as a result of the incident. The highway was reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.