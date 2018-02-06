Power restored, Hwy 544 reopens after car crashes into utility pole

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Power has been restored after a car crashed into a utility pole on Highway 544 near the intersection of Highway 31, according to information from Horry Electric.

More than 800 people were without power Tuesday morning.

Hwy 544 was closed in both directions Tuesday morning as a result of the incident. As of about 7:10 a.m., the highway has reopened, SCHP says.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.