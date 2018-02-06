FIRST ALERT: Milder with increasing shower chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures early Tuesday will turnaround to a spring-like afternoon.

Early Tuesday temperatures will start off in the lower and middle 30s with frost likely on many windshields ahead of the morning commute.

Despite the chilly start to the day, temperatures will quickly warm this afternoon under abundant sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s across the Grand Strand and into the middle 60s across the Pee Dee. A few clouds will begin to develop by the mid and late afternoon.

The clouds will continue to increase on Wednesday with skies turning mostly cloudy by midday. Shower chances will start to arrive by the late afternoon and evening with best risk of rain arriving after sunset. Ahead of fast moving showers, temperatures will turn very warm with readings in the upper 60s to near 70.

The rain exits before sunrise Thursday morning and brings in our next drop of temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will return to the lower and middle 50s Thursday and upper 50s on Friday.

The upcoming weekend will see another round of mild but unsettled weather developing. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 on both Saturday and Sunday. Hit or miss showers are likely at times, but a washout is not expected.

