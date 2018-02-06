Company says home surveillance becoming more common

Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision in Myrtle Beach said with new technology being made available to homeowners and business owners today, there are many different ways you can protect yourself (Source: Marissa Tansino).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One local security company says arming your home or business with security cameras is becoming more common as time goes on.

Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision in Myrtle Beach said with new technology being made available to homeowners and business owners today, there are many different ways you can protect yourself.

According to Weissman, there are different kinds of security. For example, a person could choose to have a company such as Security Vision monitor their home or business and alert them if anything looks off. If that’s something they’re not interested in, Weissman said there’s always the option to monitor their home themselves.

The younger generations are more apt to go about the “do-it-yourself” kind of way, whereas older generations typically have a company monitor their home, according to Weissman.

Weissman said technology today actually allows security to get to the point where you can talk to a person who is at your home through a device without even being there.

"The big thing to me with security nowadays, is not only keeping bad guys out, but it’s being in the know what’s going on in your day-to-day basis. You want to know when you kids get home,” said Weissman, “You can get that as a text notification. I like that where we are going is backing up with a video verification. To me, video verification is where things are going."

One local business is going about the way to monitor their business themselves. Peddler’s Place is a business on highway 707. The owner told WMBF news he believes someone may have taken some merchandise they buy, but they’re giving them a second chance to come forward.

Dennis Gibbs, proprietor at Peddler’s Place said when they came in one day, they noticed a bicycle seat was missing from their businesses front porch, so they went back and looked through their surveillance video. They said they took to social media with a photo of the person they believe took the item, but WMBF News is not going to show the post because a police report has not yet been filed.

The owners said before they file any reports, they want to give the person a chance to come forward and return the item they said is missing.

WMBF news reached out to local law enforcement who said they recommend arming your home or business with security systems. But others said it’s best to file a police report when an incident occurs because there could be evidence the homeowner or business owner is not aware of that could be important to an investigation. Additionally, if there is a crime committed against a home or business, the person who committed the crime could be involved in other incidents around the area, so as quickly as possible, law enforcement recommends any information from an incident be turned over to police.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.