Three Grand Strand women honored at women’s conference

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Dr. Murph Fore, Renee Hembree and Amber Campbell were honored Monday night. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF) Dr. Murph Fore, Renee Hembree and Amber Campbell were honored Monday night. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three Grand Strand women were honored Monday night at Coastal Carolina University’s Women in Philanthropy and Leadership’s Celebration of Inspiring Women.

The three women are Renee Hembree, Amber Campbell and Dr. Murph Fore.

Hembree is the founder and executive director of Teen Angels in North Myrtle Beach. It’s a non-profit organization that helps teenagers in need.

Campbell is a former Olympian who competed in the summer Olympics three times. She now works for the City of Myrtle Beach.

Fore is the president of Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Each of the three women were honored for their work in the community.

They were all grateful to receive the awards.

“I’m humbled,” Renee Hembree said. “I’m excited.”

“I’m floored to receive this award,” Dr. Murph Fore said.

“I just feel honored and humbled and blessed,” Amber Campbell said.

Hembree, South Carolina State Senator Greg Hembree’s wife, said one of the best parts of winning the award is being an example for other women.

“I have two daughters and to empower them to be what God intends for them to be – have this group, this get together of women bringing their talents together, we can all learn from each other,” Hembree said.

One other woman won the award: Joan Robinson-Berry, the president of Boeing South Carolina.

