Horry school board looks to next year’s budget, what items to fund

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Officials with Horry County Schools came before the board tonight and laid out their wish list items they hope are included in next year’s budget.

Monday kicked off the school board’s budget session and it included an overview of the estimated tax collections for current school year.

John Gardner, the district’s chief financial officer, told the board they expect to receive over $191 million in tax collections for this school year.

As for next year, some of the staff’s budgetary wish list items include almost $6 million to provide staffing for an estimated 848 new students, over $860,000 to fund elementary school security officers that the board approved last month, and more than $107,000 to create a new routing supervisor position in the transportation department.

That person would be responsible for planning, organizing, coordinating and implementing the district’s bus system.

“We just need to be looking toward the future so that when Mr. (Jim) Wright does decide to retire 50 years from now, we’ll have someone who can replace him,” district superintendent Rick Maxey said. “And certainly we hear you and I agree with you as far as the salary is concerned.”

Horry County school board members said many discussions are set to take place over the next several months before they come to an agreement on which items to fund for the next school year.

The district has to have a budget in place by June 30.

