Horry school board looks to next year’s budget, what items to fund

Officials with Horry County Schools came before the board tonight and laid out their wish list items they hope are included in next year’s budget.More >>
Jury selection took place Monday in the case of the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster.More >>
Many in Murrells Inlet are concerned about traffic issues that would result from a proposed 60 unit apartment complex by a real estate developer.More >>
City council is narrowing down plans for the Superblock area. The mayor and council took a trip to the Edventure Children’s Museum in Columbia and downtown Greenville to get ideas about redeveloping downtown Myrtle Beach.More >>
In the wake of the opioid epidemic, McLeod Health is working to protect infants. Recently, the hospital announced the development of a new program to educate pregnant women and treat babies born to women with drug addictions through a grant from Duke Endowment.More >>
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
