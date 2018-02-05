McLeod receives grant to screen, treat infants exposed to drugs

Many in Murrells Inlet are concerned about traffic issues that would result from a proposed 60 unit apartment complex by a real estate developer.More >>
City council is narrowing down plans for the Superblock area. The mayor and council took a trip to the Edventure Children’s Museum in Columbia and downtown Greenville to get ideas about redeveloping downtown Myrtle Beach.More >>
In the wake of the opioid epidemic, McLeod Health is working to protect infants. Recently, the hospital announced the development of a new program to educate pregnant women and treat babies born to women with drug addictions through a grant from Duke Endowment.More >>
A Surfside Beach woman won $275,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket after playing the lottery for years.More >>
A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged after he reportedly kicked the top off a toilet at the Treasure Club in Myrtle Beach, causing “massive flooding” at the strip club, and ultimately $4,000 worth of damage.More >>
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.More >>
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, is entering into a new legal battle with Oxygen Media.More >>
A fire broke out on Monday morning, February 5 at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
An Etowah County man is in custody after being charged with raping a 5-year-old girl.More >>
