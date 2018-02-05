Myrtle Beach City leaders head to Greenville, Columbia to get ideas for downtown revitalization

The mayor and council took a trip to the Edventure Children’s Museum in Columbia. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - City council is narrowing down plans for the Superblock area. The mayor and council took a trip to the Edventure Children’s Museum in Columbia and downtown Greenville to get ideas about redeveloping downtown Myrtle Beach.

“We need to decide what is the identity we want Myrtle Beach to have as well as the Superblock area and talk about how to get there,” said Mayor Brenda Bethune.

Mayor Brenda Bethune said revitalizing the downtown area is a main priority for city leaders. “I think seeing Edventure in person was important for council and staff to see how lively a children’s museum really is,” she said.

Edventure Children’s Museum teamed up with the Children’s Museum of South Carolina in Myrtle Beach last year. Edventure’s management would help to bring a similar museum to Myrtle Beach.

“I think it would just be a great draw to have as far as our downtown revitalization efforts," Bethune said.

Last year, the city unveiled plans to build a new library and children’s museum in the Superblock area, but controversy surrounded the project when city council approved the use of eminent domain to acquire the Superblock properties.

“I think the Superblock would be a great area for the children’s museum," Bethune added. "I think it would be a draw to help other businesses want to locate there and create a lot of excitement in that area.”

Bethune said this time around things would be different.

“It’s all about transparency and involving the public,” said Bethune.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.