Myrtle Beach City leaders head to Greenville, Columbia to get ideas for downtown revitalization

Many in Murrells Inlet are concerned about traffic issues that would result from a proposed 60 unit apartment complex by a real estate developer.
City council is narrowing down plans for the Superblock area. The mayor and council took a trip to the Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia and downtown Greenville to get ideas about redeveloping downtown Myrtle Beach.
In the wake of the opioid epidemic, McLeod Health is working to protect infants. Recently, the hospital announced the development of a new program to educate pregnant women and treat babies born to women with drug addictions through a grant from Duke Endowment.
A Surfside Beach woman won $275,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket after playing the lottery for years.
A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged after he reportedly kicked the top off a toilet at the Treasure Club in Myrtle Beach, causing "massive flooding" at the strip club, and ultimately $4,000 worth of damage.
Police are asking the public's assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.
A fire broke out on Monday morning, February 5 at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.
Officials identified 50-year-old Fabian Dwight Dailey as the victim in the shooting.
Authorities say a Colorado sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed while investigating a stolen vehicle.
The 7-year-old died Friday after testing positive for flu, strep and scarlet fever and receiving treatment.
