Report: Man kicks strip club toilet, causing flooding, $4,000 in damage

A Surfside Beach woman won $275,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket after playing the lottery for years.More >>
A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged after he reportedly kicked the top off a toilet at the Treasure Club in Myrtle Beach, causing “massive flooding” at the strip club, and ultimately $4,000 worth of damage.More >>
If you're a veteran in the Myrtle Beach area, you may not be aware of all the resources available to you. The Veterans Awareness Series hopes to change that.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night. At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday evening in Lake City, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on North County Club Road at about 10:15 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
The British-born actor played Martin Crane on the show for 11 years.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, is entering into a new legal battle with Oxygen Media.More >>
A fire broke out Monday morning at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.More >>
An Etowah County man is in custody after being charged with raping a 5-year-old girl.More >>
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.More >>
