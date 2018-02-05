Report: Man kicks strip club toilet, causing flooding, $4,000 in damage

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged after he reportedly kicked the top off a toilet at the Treasure Club in Myrtle Beach, causing “massive flooding” at the strip club, and ultimately $4,000 worth of damage.

Pedro Alberto Bernar-Santiago was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Monday and charged with malicious damage to property and public intoxication.

The police report states that police responded to a destruction of property call at the club, located at 716 Seaboard Street. Before arriving, they were advised that the Bernar-Santiago had already fled the scene. He was located off the frontage road behind a storage facility, and was taken to Myrtle Beach jail.

A witness at the strip club told police that Bernar-Santiago was seen in the bathroom kicking down the top of toilet, the part that held the toilet’s plumbing, the report states. This caused “massive flooding” in the strip club, with water traveling out of the bathroom into the main lobby, leaving damage to the carpet.

The manager told police the approximate damage caused was $4,000.

