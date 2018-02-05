'Veterans Awareness Series' aims to educate veterans on available resources

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're a veteran in the Myrtle Beach area, you may not be aware of all the resources available to you. The Veterans Awareness Series hopes to change that.

The series is taught by a peer support specialist, Bernard Mcleroy – a veteran himself who hopes the series will provide veterans in the Myrtle Beach area with the knowledge of all the resources available to them.

Monday, topics ranged from transportation benefits, housing for homeless veterans, counseling, and crisis prevention.

Peer support specialists are trained to help other veterans by “sharing their lived experiences to empower, support and identify their strengths during the recovery process.”

"I'm in recovery myself for mental health, PTSD, so I use my experience to help others overcome the barriers of the treatment so everything that we do it surrounded around that,” Mcleroy said.

If your loved one is a veteran, you’re welcome to attend the series as well.

The Veterans Awareness Series takes place on the first Monday of every month at the Chapin Memorial Library. The next meeting is on March 5th.

Here’s a list of some of the resources available to veterans in the Myrtle Beach area:

Veterans Crisis Line:

1-800-273-8255

Walk-in clinic:

1101 Johnson Avenue, Suite 204, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (843)-477-0177 x. 2628

Horry County VSO:

843-915-5480

Veterans Affairs website:

