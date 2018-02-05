WATCH LIVE: NTSB holds news conference to discuss investigation into deadly train crash in Cayce

Two people were killed in a deadly train crash Sunday in Cayce. (Source: NTSB)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board plan to hold a 4 p.m. news conference Monday to update their investigation into Sunday’s deadly train crash in Cayce.

The collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train left two people dead and dozens more injured.

