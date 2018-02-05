Surfside Beach woman wins $275,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach woman won $275,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket after playing the lottery for years.

“I never experienced anything like this,” the woman said just days after cashing in her winning scratch-off, according to a news release from the SC Education Lottery. “I’m so grateful to have had this experience.”



The woman said she’s won several smaller prizes, and $200 once in the years she’s played the lottery.

“This is the most money I’ve ever had in my life!” she said.

The woman won the $275,000 from the lottery’s new, oversized $10 scratch-off ticket, Royal Jewel Jackpot.

Four top prizes of $275,000 are still out there, with odds of winning them 1 in 750,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, the Piggly Wiggly in Surfside Beach received a $2,750 commission.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.