2 people shot, killed after argument over loud music, officials say

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people were shot and killed near a mobile home park in Robeson County early Sunday morning after a disturbance between two neighbors over loud music, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 center received a call about a person shot at Charlie Drive and Rennert Road at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, according to an RCSO news release. Deputies arrived at 2:34 a.m. and found a person shot.

According to the release, there was a disturbance between two neighbors in reference to loud music that happened at Cousins Mobile Home Park. Both parties left their homes and ran up to each other about a quarter-mile down the road at the intersection.

An argument started and gunshots were exchanged between Dakota Hunt and Scott Chavis, the release states. Chavis, 47, died at the scene and Hunt, 18, died while in transport to the hospital.

A relative of Hunt’s heard the gunshots, ran over to the intersection, sustained a gunshot wound, and was admitted to a nearby hospital in serious condition, the release states. This relative also fired a weapon during the altercation.

The case is still under investigation, and the RCSO asks anyone with information call the Homicide Division at 910-671-3100.

