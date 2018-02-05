2 people shot, killed after argument over loud music, officials say

Many in Murrells Inlet are concerned about traffic issues that would result from a proposed 60 unit apartment complex by a real estate developer.More >>
A 5-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning on Lester Road, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The last suspect wanted in connection to the Christmas Eve murder of a Lake City man is now in custody at the Florence County Detention Center, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Two people were shot and killed near a mobile home park in Robeson County early Sunday morning after a disturbance between two neighbors over loud music, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s OfficeMore >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who fraudulently ordered and picked up cell phone’s using another person’s personal information, according to a press release from Darlington PD.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
A Miles College student was stabbed multiple times by a roommate inside a dorm room on Sunday, according to Fairfield Police and Miles College personnel.More >>
The victim suffered third-degree burns. The alleged disgruntled employee was arrested at her home.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
