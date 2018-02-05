Fifth suspect in Christmas Eve murder of Lake City man extradited to SC

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The last suspect wanted in connection to the Christmas Eve murder of a Lake City man is now in custody at the Florence County Detention Center, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have charged Justin Marquise Pringle, 19, of Scranton, and four others with the December 24, 2017 murder of 74-year-old Johnny Cameron at his home on Old Georgetown Road in Lake City.

Pringle was taken into custody in Columbus, Ohio by the Columbus Police Department SWAT team on January 12, 2018. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team participated Pringle’s capture.

Pringle is scheduled to appear before a Circuit Court judge for bond consideration sometime in near-future. In the interim, bond has been denied, the release states.

