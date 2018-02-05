Darlington police need your help in identifying fraud suspect

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who fraudulently ordered and picked up cell phones using another person’s personal information, according to a press release from Darlington PD.

The incident occurred at the Verizon Wireless store on Express Lane on Jan. 7 at about 2:57 p.m.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts, call Darlington PD at 843-398-4026.

