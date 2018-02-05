SLIDESHOW: Super Bowl super snack spreads from our viewers - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SLIDESHOW: Super Bowl super snack spreads from our viewers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We asked you to share pictures of your super snack spreads for the Super Bowl, and y'all delivered!

There were some amazing and delicious looking snack spreads from across our area. The winner of the contest was Kara Horton Thompson with her scrumptious-looking Super Bowl cupcakes. Great job Kara!

Thanks to everyone for sending in pictures of their snack spreads. 

We hope you enjoyed watching Super Bowl LII on WMBF News!

