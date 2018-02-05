Conway looks ahead to next budget year

We asked you to share pictures of your super snack spreads for the Super Bowl, and y'all delivered! There were some amazing and delicious looking snack spreads from across our area.More >>
City officials are looking ahead to the new budget year and discussing things they’d like to see happen for the area. Council member William Goldfinch said city staffers are researching a few things city officials talked about in recent weeks. Some of those things involve the police department, getting it’s own voter machines, and more lighting. Goldfinch said the city would like to look at both aesthetic value and safety reasons.More >>
Clearing skies and cooler temperature follow Sunday's soaking rain, with more up and down temperatures and rain chances on tap this week. Early morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine today.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night. At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Sunday, February 4 is Super Bowl Sunday! The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. NBC Sports coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News Here is the full schedule of Super Bowl day programming and how to watch.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The victim suffered third-degree burns. The alleged disgruntled employee was arrested at her home.More >>
