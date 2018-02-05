FIRST ALERT: Brighter and cooler Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clearing skies and cooler temperature follow Sunday's soaking rain, with more up and down temperatures and rain chances on tap this week.

Early morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine today. Morning temperatures in the lower and middle 40s will climb into the lower and middle 50s through the afternoon. Winds will remain a bit gusty at times through the early afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies and frosty temperatures dropping to near freezing across the Pee Dee and into the middle 30s for the Grand Strand.

Milder weather will start to return as early as Tuesday as afternoon temperatures reach 60 for the Grand Strand and the lower 60s inland.

Our next big weather maker arrives by late Wednesday with another round of rain. Increasing clouds and very mild weather moves in during the day Wednesday with temperatures reaching all the way into the middle and upper 60s. A few showers are likely by the late afternoon and evening with another soaking rain possible by late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

The midweek showers and warmth will be followed by another round of cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday with yet another round of warmer and wetter weather developing by the upcoming weekend.

To follow the weather hour by hour and track the rain on radar, download the WMBF First Alert Weather App. It's free!

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.