One person killed in accident in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night.

At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to SCHP.

