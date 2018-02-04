One person killed in accident in Florence Co.

One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night. At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Sunday, February 4 is Super Bowl Sunday! The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. NBC Sports coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News Here is the full schedule of Super Bowl day programming and how to watch.More >>
A 5-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning on Lester Road, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
One person was injured after a shooting at a Myrtle Beach bar early Saturday morning, according to an online police report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
After a chilly start to the weekend, the temperatures and the rain chances go up through Super Bowl Sunday. Here's what to expect. SUNDAY MORNING (6AM through 9AM) - Mostly dry and cloudy early, but scattered showers begin to move in closer to 8AM. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s, so there's an extremely low chance of anything frozen or wintry. SUNDAY MIDDAY (9AM through 3PM) - Steadier rain develops through this time. There is the...More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
