One person killed in accident in Florence Co. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person killed in accident in Florence Co.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night.

At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to SCHP.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One person killed in accident in Florence Co.

    One person killed in accident in Florence Co.

    Sunday, February 4 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-02-05 04:53:18 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night. At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    More >>

    One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night. At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    More >>

  • Super Bowl LII on WMBF News

    Super Bowl LII on WMBF News

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:08 PM EST2018-02-05 03:08:42 GMT
    (Source: NBC Sports)(Source: NBC Sports)

    Sunday, February 4 is Super Bowl Sunday! The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. NBC Sports coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News Here is the full schedule of Super Bowl day programming and how to watch.

    More >>

    Sunday, February 4 is Super Bowl Sunday! The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. NBC Sports coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News Here is the full schedule of Super Bowl day programming and how to watch.

    More >>

  • 5-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Dillon Co. shooting

    5-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Dillon Co. shooting

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:00 PM EST2018-02-05 03:00:11 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A 5-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning on Lester Road, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>

    A 5-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning on Lester Road, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly