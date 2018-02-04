Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night.

At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to SCHP.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 36-year-old Crystal Caroline Davis, of Johnsonville. The crash happened near Pamplico.

The crash is being investigated by the SCHP and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

