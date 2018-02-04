One injured after weekend shooting in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One injured after weekend shooting in Myrtle Beach

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured after a shooting at a Myrtle Beach bar early Saturday morning, according to an online police report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1213 3rd Ave S around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. One person was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from Myrtle Beach Police Captain Joey Crosby. 

"The victim in the investigation is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.  Investigators continue to collect statements and evaluate evidence to determine the facts of the case," the release states. 

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.  You can remain anonymous. 

