FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain Sunday ahead of Super Bowl kickoff

After a chilly start to the weekend, the temperatures and the rain chances go up through Super Bowl Sunday. Here's what to expect. SUNDAY MORNING (6AM through 9AM) - Mostly dry and cloudy early, but scattered showers begin to move in closer to 8AM. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s, so there's an extremely low chance of anything frozen or wintry. SUNDAY MIDDAY (9AM through 3PM) - Steadier rain develops through this time. There is the...More >>
Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday evening in Lake City, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on North County Club Road at about 10:15 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting.More >>
A 5-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning on Lester Road, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
For the third time, a South Carolina representative has introduced legislation calling for the privatization of school buses across the state.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
Don't share pornography or illegal images on Facebook. That is a warning that probably sounds self explanatory, but still many people around the world are sharing an explicit video showing an underage girl.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
