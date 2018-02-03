FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain Sunday ahead of Super Bowl kickoff

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly start to the weekend, the temperatures and the rain chances go up through Super Bowl Sunday. Here's what to expect:

SUNDAY MORNING (6AM through 9AM) - Mostly dry and cloudy early, but scattered showers begin to move in closer to 8AM. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s, so there's an extremely low chance of anything frozen or wintry.

SUNDAY MIDDAY (9AM through 3PM) - Steadier rain develops through this time. There is the possibility of heavier rain at times, but the flooding risk remains low. The atmosphere is very stable, which means a very low chance of even hearing thunder. Also the temperatures shoot way up, into the upper 50s and low 60s, meaning there is zero chance of any winter weather.

SUNDAY EVENING: (3PM through 8PM) - There are more frequent breaks in the rain through the evening. Overall the chance for heavy rain is lower during the evening. There will be one final push of rain through the Grand Strand by 8PM and we are dry after that. Rain totals from Sunday will be only 0.5" to about 1" for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, with locally higher amounts possible if and where the heavy rain develops.

Our dry weather will last through Monday and Tuesday. Next rain chances arrive on Wednesday in the evening.

