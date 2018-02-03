5-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Dillon Co. shooting

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 5-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning on Lester Road, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnette confirms the shooting occurred on Lester Road around 2 a.m. Saturday. This is all the information available at this time.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

