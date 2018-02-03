Victim in fatal Lake City shooting that injured one other identified

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday evening in Lake City, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on North Country Club Road at about 10:15 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting. One person was dead on scene. The other victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, the release states.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Larry Gaston, 60, of Lake City. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The body is scheduled to be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Tuesday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

