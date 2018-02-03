Five killed, many injured in Darlington Co. crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Five people were killed, including two unborn children, and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Darlington County Coroner's Office.

The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road. The car was traveling east when it ran off the side of the road into a drainage ditch and overturned. All passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene. The two others killed were also not wearing seatbelts and were transported to McLeod Hospital where they died, SCHP confirms.

The eight additional passengers were transported to McLeod Hospital with serious injuries.

One person is still in critical condition after surgery as of about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Darlington County Coroner's Office. Two children are being transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

The crash is the deadliest single-vehicle collision in over 20 years in Darlington County. SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.