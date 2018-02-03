Five killed, many injured in Darlington Co. crash

Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
For the third time, a South Carolina representative has introduced legislation calling for the privatization of school buses across the state.More >>
Horry County police are searching for two suspects who reportedly broke into an area home and stole a video game system.More >>
A proposed bill could make it easier to close those areas of unincorporated land surrounded by a city or town, referred to as "doughnut holes," in South Carolina.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lumberton on Thursday afternoon.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
