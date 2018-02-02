Police: Thieves steal video game system from home, pawn it for video game

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a PlayStation from a home. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for two suspects who reportedly broke into an area home and stole a video game system.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook, the thieves made off with a child’s PlayStation system and then pawned it for Madden football game.

Officers were able to retrieve the PlayStation, and are now trying to identify the alleged thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

