New bill could make it easier to close 'doughnut holes' in SC

For the third time, a South Carolina representative has introduced legislation calling for the privatization of school buses across the state.More >>
Horry County police are searching for two suspects who reportedly broke into an area home and stole a video game system.More >>
A proposed bill could make it easier to close those areas of unincorporated land surrounded by a city or town, referred to as "doughnut holes," in South Carolina.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lumberton on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Two people have been arrested and charged with allegedly abusing a child less than a year old, according to Robeson County Sheriff Ralph Sealey.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
While the flu has taken the country by storm. Another virus could also be to blame for all the misery. It mocks the flu and other illnesses and is very contagious.More >>
A Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend and beaten with a wooden plunger handle for five days, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>
