Two arrested in Robeson County in connection with abuse of infant

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested and charged with allegedly abusing a child less than a year old, according to Robeson County Sheriff Ralph Sealey.

Eric Locklear, 39, was charged with felony inflicting serious bodily injury to a child under 16 years of age, Sealey said. His bond was set at $200,000.

Amy Locklear, 30, is charged with felony child abuse of a child less than 16 years of age. Her bond is $100,000.

According to Sealey, the child, who he said was around nine months old, was taken to a local hospital last Saturday by family members for injuries throughout its body.

He added the child was eventually airlifted to the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill for further treatment.

Sealey said he received a report on Thursday that the child’s condition had improved.

