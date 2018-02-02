WMBF Investigates: Should SC school buses be in the hands of private companies?

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – For the third time, a South Carolina representative has introduced legislation calling for the privatization of school buses across the state.

The Horry County Schools’ director of transportation, however, doesn’t see the benefits of the bill.

Tune into WMBF News Monday at 6 a.m., as Kaitlin Stansell takes a closer look at this proposed piece of legislation and its potential impacts.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.