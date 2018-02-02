Several Conway Country Club shareholders unaware club was for sale

The Conway Country Club has been open for over 80 years (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Country Club is listed for sale at $2.6 million, but many shareholders are asking why?

The Conway Country Club was built over 80 years ago. Many of the residents in the area are shareholders, yet several said they were never notified the club would be put up for sale.

As it turns out, it’s more common these days that another golf course is up for sale. A few years ago, the Conway Country Club sold their driving range, which was developed into housing.

Now, the biggest fear for many residents and shareholders is what happens if the entire country club is sold.

Clark Vereen has been a shareholder for several years and said he was never notified about putting the club on the market.

“It’s very frustrating,” Vereen said.

Club officials were contacted several times, but they are not releasing a comment at this time.

The realtor did confirm the land was up for sale, but gave no other information.

Shareholders are coming together to hold an informal meeting in the hopes of getting one thing.

“Some answers to some questions, a lot of questions,” Vereen said.

That meeting will be taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., at First Methodist Church in Conway.

