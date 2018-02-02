Fourth suspect in Lumberton PNC Bank robbery arrested in Charlotte

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The fourth suspect wanted in connection with the January armed robbery of the PNC bank in Lumberton was arrested Friday in Charlotte.

According to a press release from the FBI’s Charlotte Division, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team took Demetrius Sean Robinson into custody at an area residence at 12:30 p.m.

Robinson is expected to be transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center over the weekend, the release stated.

He was charged by the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office last week with 10 counts of attempted murder, five counts of kidnapping, six counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and one count each of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Robinson, along with Rashad Young, Jeramie Vaughn and Daquan Pridgen, are accused of entering the Lumberton PNC Bank branch on Jan. 23 while armed and robbing it.

They then allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.

A massive manhunt commenced to locate the suspects, who are now all in custody.

