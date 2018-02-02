Person suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by t - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by tractor-trailer on Kings Hwy., officials say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was struck by a tractor-trailer on North Kings Highway Friday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Tweets from the department stated the victim was taken to the hospital before 4 p.m. with life-threatening injuries.

Viewer-submitted video shows the crash happened just in front of the Hot Stacks Pancake House in Myrtle Beach.

A tweet from the Myrtle Beach Police Department asked that drivers avoid the area of 16th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

