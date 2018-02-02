Police find over 30 grams of crack, $2,600 after traffic stop in Loris

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Over 30 grams of crack was seized by Loris Police. (Source: Loris Police)

Foreground: Ernest Lashawn Jordan (Source: JRLDC). Background: The cash and drugs seized after the Loris Police traffic stop. (Source: Loris Police)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Loris Police seized over 30 grams of crack-cocaine and about $2,600 after a traffic stop Thursday night that resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old Loris man.

Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said the arrest came after a traffic stop for speeding at around 9:30 p.m. off Rail Road Avenue.

Ernest Lashawn Jordan was arrested by Loris Police.

