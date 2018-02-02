Lumberton man charged with murder in shooting death of 17-year-old

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lumberton on Thursday afternoon.

According to information from Robeson County Sheriff's Maj. Anthony Thompson, 23-year-old Dakota Jones, of Lumberton, was taken into custody late Friday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jeremiah Dakota Locklear, 17, was found shot at a residence on Offie Jones Road, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, a previous RCSO news release stated.

Officials received information that the victim was outside, gunshots were heard and the victim was seen running toward the front porch, saying he had been hit.

An unknown subject was seen running towards a truck, getting into it and fleeing, the release stated.

