'Lord, I’m going to miss my grandson so much:' Grandparents of Lumberton teenager shot, killed speak out

Jeremiah's grandmother, Corinthia Locklear, looks at an old photo of Jeremiah (Source: WMBF News)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lumberton on Thursday afternoon.

According to information from Robeson County Sheriff's Maj. Anthony Thompson, 23-year-old Dakota Jones, of Lumberton, was taken into custody late Friday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jeremiah Dakota Locklear, 17, was found shot at a residence on Offie Jones Road, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, a previous RCSO news release stated.

Officials received information that the victim was outside, gunshots were heard and the victim was seen running toward the front porch, saying he had been hit.

Jeremiah’s grandmother, Corinthia Locklear, said he was at his friend's house when the shooting happened.

Locklear said Thursday evening she got a visit from Jeremiah's girlfriend.

“I was taking a shower and I hear someone knock on the door and it was a real loud knock and it was his girlfriend," Locklear said. "She was screaming and hollering telling me he was gone.”

Jeremiah moved in with his grandmother when he was 14 years old. His grandparents said he was a fun-loving child.

“He was a lovable kid. He loved fishing, he loved basketball. Me and him sometimes would play together," Locklear said."He weren’t no bad kid; he was a good kid you know. He had his ways, but all kids does.”

“Lord, I’m going to miss my grandson so much," Ronnie Dean Locklear, Jeremiah's grandfather, said. "Lord he was a loving child. I hadn’t seen him since Thanksgiving. He came by the house and I talked with him and stuff. I loved him better than my own children.”

