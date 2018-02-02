17-year-old shot, killed in Lumberton; no arrests made

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old was shot and later died in the hospital in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. A person of interest has been developed.

Jeremiah Dakota Locklear was found shot at a residence on Offie Jones Road, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the RCSO news release states.

Officials received information that the victim was outside, gunshots were heard, and the victim was seen running towards the front porch, saying he had been hit.

An unknown subject was seen running towards a truck, getting into it and fleeing, the release states. Investigators have developed a person of interest.

At this time, a motive has not been determined and no arrests have been made, officials stated. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.