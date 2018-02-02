17-year-old girl killed in Hartsville car crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old Sumter County girl was killed in traffic accident in Hartsville Wednesday afternoon, according to information for the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday on Kelly Bridge Road. Lidia Velasquez, 17, was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

