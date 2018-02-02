Two people wanted for questioning in shoplifting incident at Tar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two people wanted for questioning in shoplifting incident at Target

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Florence PD Source: Florence PD
Source: Florence PD Source: Florence PD

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Target on David H. McLeod Blvd, according to a press release from Florence PD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence Police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police find over 30 grams of crack, $2,600 after traffic stop in Loris

    Police find over 30 grams of crack, $2,600 after traffic stop in Loris

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-02 19:22:11 GMT
    Foreground: Ernest Lashawn Jordan (Source: JRLDC). Background: The cash and drugs seized after the Loris Police traffic stop. (Source: Loris Police)Foreground: Ernest Lashawn Jordan (Source: JRLDC). Background: The cash and drugs seized after the Loris Police traffic stop. (Source: Loris Police)

    Loris Police seized over 30 grams of crack-cocaine and about $2,600 after a traffic stop Thursday night that resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old Loris man.

    More >>

    Loris Police seized over 30 grams of crack-cocaine and about $2,600 after a traffic stop Thursday night that resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old Loris man.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    17-year-old shot, killed in Lumberton; no arrests made

    17-year-old shot, killed in Lumberton; no arrests made

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-02-02 18:52:06 GMT
    Jeremiah Locklear. (Source: Corinthia Locklear)Jeremiah Locklear. (Source: Corinthia Locklear)

    A 17-year-old was shot and later died in the hospital in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. A person of interest has been developed. Jeremiah Dakota Locklear was found shot at a residence on Offie Jones Road, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the RCSO news release states.

    More >>

    A 17-year-old was shot and later died in the hospital in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. A person of interest has been developed. Jeremiah Dakota Locklear was found shot at a residence on Offie Jones Road, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the RCSO news release states.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Infant found in home where woman fatally overdosed; man revived with Narcan, arrested

    Infant found in home where woman fatally overdosed; man revived with Narcan, arrested

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:07 PM EST2018-02-02 18:07:10 GMT
    Foreground: Christopher Griffin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.) Background: The home where Griffin was found overdosed. (Source: WMBF News)Foreground: Christopher Griffin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.) Background: The home where Griffin was found overdosed. (Source: WMBF News)

    A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and several other charges after he was found overdosed in a North Myrtle Beach home with an infant next to a large knife. A woman was also overdosed at the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and several other charges after he was found overdosed in a North Myrtle Beach home with an infant next to a large knife. A woman was also overdosed at the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly