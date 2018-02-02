Two people wanted for questioning in shoplifting incident at Target

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Target on David H. McLeod Blvd, according to a press release from Florence PD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence Police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

