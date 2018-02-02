Gabby the sea turtle makes her annual Super Bowl prediction

Gabby the green sea turtle picks the winner of this year's Super Bowl. (Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ripley’s Aquarium’s resident Super Bowl soothsayer has made her prediction for Sunday’s game: Gabby the green sea turtle has picked the New England Patriots to win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After incorrectly picking the Atlanta Falcons over the Patriots last year, the 300-pound turtle is back on the Patriots’ side. She correctly picked the Patriots beating the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. The only other time she picked the correct winner in the last seven years was calling the Broncos beating the Panthers in 2016.

Ripley’s Aquarium added a bonus to this year’s prediction: if she’s right, everyone will receive 52 percent off admission to the Myrtle Beach aquarium. But even if she’s wrong, everyone will get 25 percent off a single-ticket admission from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11 when they mention the Super Bowl deal.

Gabby isn't the only local animal predicting the Super Bowl. Ahren the eagle at the Myrtle Beach Safari chose (unsurprisingly) the Eagles to win.

Will Gabby redeem her prognostication credentials? We’ll find out on Sunday!

