One person displaced after house fire on Grahamville Road

By Nick Doria, Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are working a house fire on Grahamville Road, according to tweets from HCFR.

The fire was knocked down by the first units on scene. No one was injured in the incident. One adult has been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not suspicious, HCFR confirms.

