Dylan Scott announced to perform at 2018 CCMF

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Loris Police seized over 30 grams of crack-cocaine and about $2,600 after a traffic stop Thursday night that resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old Loris man.More >>
A 17-year-old was shot and later died in the hospital in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. A person of interest has been developed. Jeremiah Dakota Locklear was found shot at a residence on Offie Jones Road, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the RCSO news release states.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and several other charges after he was found overdosed in a North Myrtle Beach home with an infant next to a large knife. A woman was also overdosed at the home and pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
A 17-year-old Sumter County girl was killed in traffic accident in Hartsville Wednesday afternoon, according to information for the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.More >>
Sunday, February 4 is Super Bowl Sunday! The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. NBC Sports coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News Here is the full schedule of Super Bowl day programming and how to watch.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The following is a PDF of the memo on the Russia probe from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and other House Republicans and released Friday by the Intelligence Committee.More >>
Radio personality John Curley narrated the suspects every move until they fell off a wall and knocked themselves unconscious.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
