Dylan Scott announced to perform at 2018 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Dylan Scott is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

According to the CCMF website:

As one of the most successful, recent developing artists stories, Dylan Scott has and is riding a wave of momentum into the release of the deluxe version of his self-titled debut. Having been named one of Spotify’s Spotlight on Country Artists, along with AT&T giving him the tremendous nod of adding him to their short-list of “About To Break” artists, fans have already consumed millions of plays on new music through his engagement across social media and streaming. Following the success of his debut single, “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy”, “Crazy Over Me” debuted at #14 on the Billboard Sales Chart, “My Girl” has run away as a career-changing song for Dylan, and new single “Hooked” is sure to be the next.

Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane and Brett Eldredge are also scheduled to perform.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach.

Click here for ticket information.

