Deputies investigating after gun fired toward Darlington Co. home

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – A gun was fired toward a home in the 500 block of Cartersville Hwy Thursday evening, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The gun was reportedly fired from a vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.