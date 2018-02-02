Deputies investigating after gun fired toward Darlington Co. hom - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deputies investigating after gun fired toward Darlington Co. home

By Nick Doria, Producer
LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – A gun was fired toward a home in the 500 block of Cartersville Hwy Thursday evening, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The gun was reportedly fired from a vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

    17-year-old shot, killed in Lumberton; no arrests made

    A 17-year-old was shot and later died in the hospital in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. A person of interest has been developed. Jeremiah Dakota Locklear was found shot at a residence on Offie Jones Road, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the RCSO news release states.

    Infant found in home where woman fatally overdosed; man revived with Narcan, arrested

    A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and several other charges after he was found overdosed in a North Myrtle Beach home with an infant next to a large knife. A woman was also overdosed at the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

  17-year-old girl killed in Hartsville car crash

     A 17-year-old Sumter County girl was killed in traffic accident in Hartsville Wednesday afternoon, according to information for the Darlington County Coroner's Office.

