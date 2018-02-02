FIRST ALERT: Quick morning showers, followed by chilly changes heading into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of early morning showers ushers in falling temperatures by this afternoon.

A strong cold front will push off shore during the morning hours today. Showers along the front will move through early this morning and then off shore by the mid morning.

Colder air will quickly move in as front pushes off shore. As a result, mild morning temperatures in the 50s will fall into the middle and upper 40s with increasing sunshine and a gusty wind this afternoon and evening.

The cold air continues to move in tonight with temperatures dropping all the way into the middle and upper 20s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will start off clear and cold with clouds gradually increasing through the afternoon and evening. It will be a chilly day with afternoon temperatures reaching the middle 40s.

Rain chances return on Sunday. We begin the day with scattered showers with the rain turning heaviest and more widespread for the afternoon and evening. Afternoon high temperatures turn mild again as readings climb back into the upper 50s to near 60.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.