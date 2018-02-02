FIRST ALERT: Quick morning showers, followed by chilly changes heading into the weekend

A gun was fired toward a home in the 500 block of Cartersville Hwy Thursday evening, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A quick round of early morning showers ushers in falling temperatures by this afternoon. A strong cold front will push off shore during the morning hours today.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a house fire on Antioch Road early Friday morning, according to tweets from HCFR. The first crews on scene reported the home was 50 percent involved.More >>
People who live in the Pelican Harbor neighborhood in Myrtle Beach are on edge after police say two men roamed through the neighborhood, possibly breaking windows Wednesday night.More >>
Following an extensive investigation to locate a fugitive, Myrtle Beach police arrested two people on drug charges.More >>
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
