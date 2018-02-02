Crews with HCFR battle early-morning house fire on Antioch Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a house fire on Antioch Road early Friday morning, according to tweets from HCFR.

The first crews on scene reported the home was 50 percent involved. As of about 3:45 a.m. Friday, the fire was knocked down. All occupants of the home are accounted for. No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

