Fugitive search leads to arrest of two on felony drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Following an extensive investigation to locate a fugitive, Myrtle Beach police arrested two people on drug charges.

According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, city officers, the U.S. Marshals’ fugitive task force and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division arrested Bryant McLaughlin and Casey Cribb on felony drug charges.

Both have been charged with trafficking methamphetamines more than 400 grams, trafficking heroin and simple possession of marijuana.

McLaughlin was wanted by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on charges of domestic violence, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, cocaine possession and unlawful carrying of a firearm, the release stated.

